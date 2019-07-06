Menu
INJURED: Two people were injured after a truck and car crash on the Bruce Highway near Curra last night.
News

Two people injured after truck and car crash north of Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
by
6th Jul 2019 9:40 AM
PARAMEDICS attended a truck and car crash on the Bruce Highway, north of Gympie last night.

Emergency services were called the crash at 5.56pm near Curra.

Three patients were assessed at the scene, one of which was uninjured and did not require any medical attention.

A woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s had neck pain and was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

It comes after two crashes kept emergency services busy near Bauple and Tiaro. READ MORE HERE:

