CURRA CRASH: Two people were transported to Gympie Hospital after a motorhome rolled on its side last night.
News

Two people in hospital after motorhome crash in Curra

Philippe Coquerand
by
8th Jan 2019 7:12 AM
A MAN and a woman escaped with minor injuries after a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway near Curra last night.

Paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene just after 11:50am with reports of one person entrapped.

It is believed a motorhome rolled on its side.

The man driving the vehicle was entrapped for a short while but was rescued without any injuries. He was taken to the Gympie Hospital for observation.

The woman in her 50's was treated for shoulder injuries and was transported to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

