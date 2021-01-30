Two people in hospital after motorcycles crash at Kin Kin

Two people were taken to hospital after a multi-motorbike crash at Kin Kin this morning.

It was the third of four crashes to take place in the Gympie region in the last 20 hours.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene of the crash on Pomona Kin Kin Rd at 8.17am, taking two people from there to Gympie Hospital.

They were both in stable conditions, per the QAS.

One person was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition following a single vehicle crash at Imbil just after 6pm last night.

A man was then rushed to hospital early this morning after a truck rolled on the Bruce Highway at Curra, just north of Gympie on David Drive.

The man was also in a stable condition.

