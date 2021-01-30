Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people were taken to hospital after a multi-motorbike crash at Kin Kin this morning.
Two people were taken to hospital after a multi-motorbike crash at Kin Kin this morning.
News

Two people in hospital after motorcycles crash at Kin Kin

JOSH PRESTON
30th Jan 2021 2:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people were taken to hospital after a multi-motorbike crash at Kin Kin early this morning.

It was the third of four crashes to take place in the Gympie region in the last 20 hours.

MORE: Evening crash at Imbil puts one person in Coast hospital

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene of the crash on Pomona Kin Kin Rd at 8.17am, taking two people from there to Gympie Hospital.

They were both in stable conditions, per the QAS.

One person was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition following a single vehicle crash at Imbil just after 6pm last night.

A man was then rushed to hospital early this morning after a truck rolled on the Bruce Highway at Curra, just north of Gympie on David Drive.

The man was also in a stable condition.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fraser Island dingo saved after being seen with lure in lip

        Premium Content Fraser Island dingo saved after being seen with lure in lip

        News The dingo, one of a litter of five known juveniles in the Fraser Coast area, had two of the four barbed hooks of a metal lure embedded into her bottom lip.

        Man rushed to hospital after truck rolls north of Gympie

        Premium Content Man rushed to hospital after truck rolls north of Gympie

        News Paramedics were called to the scene just after 4am.

        Footy stars tackle domestic violence suspect in shock arrest

        Premium Content Footy stars tackle domestic violence suspect in shock arrest

        Crime Matt Lodge, Ben Te’o and Jordan Riki stage citizen’s arrest

        Wide Bay pharmacy owner busted speeding through roadworks

        Premium Content Wide Bay pharmacy owner busted speeding through roadworks

        News He faced court for driving at nearly 40kmh over the speed limit despite police at...