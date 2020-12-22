Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Two people found dead in home

by Shayla Bulloch
22nd Dec 2020 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CRIME scene has been set up at a home in Gulliver where two people have been found dead.

Police rushed to the home on Fulham Rd, Gulliver about 9.30am to reports of a disturbance.

Initial reports indicate two people have died, and a child is being assessed by paramedics.

At this stage, their cause of death is uncertain, but the Townsville Bulletin understands that the incident is being treated as suspicious.

Community Newsletter SignUp
Police have set up a crime scene at a Gulliver home where two people have been found dead.
Police have set up a crime scene at a Gulliver home where two people have been found dead.

A crime scene has been set up around the unit block, with police tape wrapped around the entire property.

Multiple emergency crews are on scene, with police speaking to neighbours.

 

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Two people found dead in home

More Stories

crime dead queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPOSED: 14 of Gympie’s worst drivers on the roads in 2020

        Premium Content EXPOSED: 14 of Gympie’s worst drivers on the roads in 2020

        News Speeding, burnouts and drink driving: here are some of the worst drivers on Gympie region roads this year

        Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        Premium Content Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        News Queensland on high alert over mutant UK strain of COVID-19

        How you can enrol in USC’s free university course

        Premium Content How you can enrol in USC’s free university course

        News Get in quick: a new university course is being offered for free at the University...

        50-year-old substation in Gympie’s west to be torn down

        Premium Content 50-year-old substation in Gympie’s west to be torn down

        News Ergon Energy says several components are nearing the end of their lifespans