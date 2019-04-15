Two people charged after alleged property offences in Gympie

PROPERTY OFFENCES: Two Woodridge people will face court today charged with property offences in the Gympie region last week.

PROPERTY OFFENCES: Two Woodridge people will face court today charged with property offences in the Gympie region last week. Trevor Veale

GYMPIE police have charged two people with property offences which occurred last week across Gympie.

Between April 10 and April 12, police will allege the pair unlawfully entered homes and stole belongings such as jewellery and handbags.

A 20-year-old-man and a 24-year-old woman, both from Woodridge, will appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court today.

They have been charged with multiple offences including burglary, break and enter and receiving tainted property.

Gympie Detectives request that residents check their homes to see if they are missing jewellery or handbags.

Scroll through the below gallery and if you believe you may be the rightful owner of some of the items, please contact local police and quote reference number QP1900723724.

If these are your rings please phone Gympie police and quote reference number QP1900723724. Police Media

PHOTO CAPTION 1: Missing rings found by police.

If this is your necklace please phone Gympie police and quote reference number QP1900723724. pOLICE mEDIA

PHOTO CAPTION 2: Missing bracelet found by police.

If these are your bracelets please phone Gympie police and quote reference number QP1900723724. Police Media

PHOTO CAPTION 3: Missing bracelets found by police.

If this is your watch please phone Gympie police and quote reference number QP1900723724. Police Media

PHOTO CAPTION 4: Missing watch found by police.