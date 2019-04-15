Two people charged after alleged property offences in Gympie
GYMPIE police have charged two people with property offences which occurred last week across Gympie.
Between April 10 and April 12, police will allege the pair unlawfully entered homes and stole belongings such as jewellery and handbags.
A 20-year-old-man and a 24-year-old woman, both from Woodridge, will appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court today.
They have been charged with multiple offences including burglary, break and enter and receiving tainted property.
Gympie Detectives request that residents check their homes to see if they are missing jewellery or handbags.
Scroll through the below gallery and if you believe you may be the rightful owner of some of the items, please contact local police and quote reference number QP1900723724.
PHOTO CAPTION 1: Missing rings found by police.
PHOTO CAPTION 2: Missing bracelet found by police.
PHOTO CAPTION 3: Missing bracelets found by police.
PHOTO CAPTION 4: Missing watch found by police.