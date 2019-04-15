Menu
PROPERTY OFFENCES: Two Woodridge people will face court today charged with property offences in the Gympie region last week.
Two people charged after alleged property offences in Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
by
15th Apr 2019 8:59 AM
GYMPIE police have charged two people with property offences which occurred last week across Gympie.

Between April 10 and April 12, police will allege the pair unlawfully entered homes and stole belongings such as jewellery and handbags.

A 20-year-old-man and a 24-year-old woman, both from Woodridge, will appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court today.

They have been charged with multiple offences including burglary, break and enter and receiving tainted property.

Gympie Detectives request that residents check their homes to see if they are missing jewellery or handbags.

Scroll through the below gallery and if you believe you may be the rightful owner of some of the items, please contact local police and quote reference number QP1900723724.

If these are your rings please phone Gympie police and quote reference number QP1900723724.
If this is your necklace please phone Gympie police and quote reference number QP1900723724.
If these are your bracelets please phone Gympie police and quote reference number QP1900723724.
If this is your watch please phone Gympie police and quote reference number QP1900723724.
