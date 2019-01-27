Two patients in hospital after crash south of Gympie
UPDATE 3:10pm: TWO people have been transported to Nambour Hospital after a crash south of Gympie at 1:37pm on Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred at Kenilworth Skyring Creek Rd and Old Bruce Highway, Tuchekoi.
Initially only one patient was going to be transferred, but a second patient presented themselves to paramedics shortly after.
Both patients are in a stable condition.
EARLIER: ONE patient is being assessed by paramedics after a two vehicle crash south of Gympie.
The crash occurred at Kenilworth Skyring Creek Rd and Old Bruce Highway, Tuchekoi at 1:37pm.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said there was no life threatening injuries.
Initial reports suggested a vehicle was on fire.