Two patients in hospital after crash south of Gympie

FREED: A patient was freed from a vehicle after a crash south of Gympie on Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE 3:10pm: TWO people have been transported to Nambour Hospital after a crash south of Gympie at 1:37pm on Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred at Kenilworth Skyring Creek Rd and Old Bruce Highway, Tuchekoi.

Initially only one patient was going to be transferred, but a second patient presented themselves to paramedics shortly after.

Both patients are in a stable condition.

