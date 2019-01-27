Menu
FREED: A patient was freed from a vehicle after a crash south of Gympie on Sunday afternoon.
News

Two patients in hospital after crash south of Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
by
27th Jan 2019 2:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3:10pm: TWO people have been transported to Nambour Hospital after a crash south of Gympie at 1:37pm on Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred at Kenilworth Skyring Creek Rd and Old Bruce Highway, Tuchekoi.

Initially only one patient was going to be transferred, but a second patient presented themselves to paramedics shortly after.

Both patients are in a stable condition.

EARLIER: ONE patient is being assessed by paramedics after a two vehicle crash south of Gympie.

The crash occurred at Kenilworth Skyring Creek Rd and Old Bruce Highway, Tuchekoi at 1:37pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said there was no life threatening injuries.

Initial reports suggested a vehicle was on fire.

