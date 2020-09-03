Two officers in hospital after prison riot

Two prison officers have been hospitalised after a fire at the Borallon Training and Correctional Centre overnight.

"Windows in the cells were smashed and a small fire was lit outside one of the cells and was quickly extinguished by officers," a Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said.

Paramedics were called to Ivan Lane in Ironbark just after 9.10pm and two officers were taken to hospital overnight due to a suspected reaction to the chemicals in a fire extinguisher.

The fire was extinguished by the time Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived.

Four cells were damaged in the incident.

"QCS are committed to hold prisoners accountable for their behaviour and any damage they may cause while in custody," the spokesman said.

The stage-four lockdowns in Queensland prisons are expected to continue for another week.

"QCS management have praised the officers for their swift and professional response."

The incident follows days of unrest at the Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre earlier this week.

Prisoners lit fires and smashed windows, resulting in multiple "code blacks" and forcing medical staff to walk off the job.

Queensland Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Martin told the Courier-Mail on Monday that inmates were acting out over the introduction of a stage 4 lockdown of the facility.

