Queensland has recorded two new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours with both acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

It comes after three new cases yesterday - both also in hotel quarantine - with a total of eight active cases across the state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced there have been two new cases of COVID-19 detected in Queensland in the past 24 hours. Picture: Dan Peled

There have been 1177 confirmed cases in Queensland since the pandemic started with more than 1.25 million tests conducted.

It comes as Victoria's fifth consecutive day of zero new coronavirus cases with the state's 38 active cases dipping below New South Wales' tally of 49.

Meanwhile, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has set a target to open the state's border with Victoria, and it's sooner than a possible reopening of Queensland.

It is understood that one date being closely eyed by Premier Gladys Berejik­lian to lift border restrictions is November 23.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian is expected to open NSW’s borders to Victoria on November 23. Picture: Gaye Gerard

That date would be four weeks after the end of the strict Melbourne lockdown.

Ms Berejiklian's intention to ease border restrictions on November 23 is in contrast to the Queensland Premier's staunch policy of reviewing her state's border at the end of every month.

Following her re-election on Saturday, Annastacia Palaszczuk indicated that the policy would remain in place, meaning residents of Sydney and Victoria are to be locked out of Queensland until ­December.

Originally published as Two new Qld cases as NSW prepares to open to Victoria