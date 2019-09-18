Two new fire fronts open on Noosa River

Rural firefgithers are working on the Noosa North Shore against a fire burning in difficult terrain. PHOTO: FILE

OUT-of-control bushfires are burning in a large area of the Noosa North Shore with the largest having crossed a narrow section of the Noosa River north of Lake Cootharaba.

Acting Rural Fire Services area director Andrew Allan said a lot of resources were being poured in to battle that fire and another burning between Teewah and Rainbow Beach.

"It's not under control," Mr Allan said.

"The terrain makes it very hard to get at.

"It's crossed the top section of the Noosa River coming down towards Lake Cootharaba."

He said the other fire had reached about 8km north of Teewah village.

Former Noosa and Sunshine Coast mayor Bob Abbott, who lives at Lake Cootharaba, said the fire had appeared fierce earlier in the day.

He said by 4pm south-easterly to south-westerly winds were heading it back off into the scrub.

Mr Abbott said helicopters had been up for at least two hours working the area where the fire had crossed the narrow stretch of the river that had a tree canopy over it stretching from side to side.

Teewah Rural Fire Brigade leader Clay Stjernqvist who has been working off the Sunshine Coast this week said backburning had been conducted north of Harry's Hut on Tuesday.

Further back burning was planned for Thursday, to the north of Teewah village.

Teewah village resident Lindsay Dines said at 4.45pm he could see a lot of smoke from northwest heading towards Mount Teewah.

Mr Dines said he could see helicopters were working on that section of fire with conditions expected to ease as the winds dropped at dusk.

He said he had also seen flames burning in dunes near the beach north of Teewah village.

At 2.40pm Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advised the bushfire was burning in the vicinity of Lake Cooloola, which sits above Lake Cootharaba and was heading west towards Harry's Hut Rd with no properties under threat at the time.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality," a QFES spokesman said.

On Tuesday the entire Noosa North Shore had been covered in a blanket of smoke.