Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people have been murdered in separate attacks in Logan.
Two people have been murdered in separate attacks in Logan.
Crime

Two murdered in separate incidents overnight

by Sarah Matthews
9th Nov 2019 8:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been murdered in two separate incidents in Logan overnight.

A 55-year-old man died after allegedly being stabbed multiple times during an altercation with a 23-year-old man at a residence in Marsden just after 8pm last night.

The 55-year-old was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital where he later died.

The 23-year-old fled the scene on foot but police found him at a Springwood address and arrested him a short time later. He remains in police custody.

Meanwhile, a 67-year-old woman was allegedly shot and killed by a 72-year-old man at a residence in Chambers Flat around 9pm last night.

The 72-year-old reportedly called emergency services after shooting the woman. The pair were known to each other.

Paramedics attended the scene but the woman was declared deceased after an attempt at resuscitation.

The 72-year-old was arrested and remains in police custody.

No charges have yet been laid in relation to either incident

More Stories

Show More
breaking and entering crime editors picks killing murder shooting stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents flee southeast’s latest bushfire threat

        premium_icon Residents flee southeast’s latest bushfire threat

        News Entire suburbs have been evacuated and fire crews have kept a nervous overnight watch as blazes once again tear through southeast Queensland. Picture: 7 News

        Why Gympie council minutes cannot be relied on

        premium_icon Why Gympie council minutes cannot be relied on

        News They are prepared prior to a meeting and in many cases are abridged versions of...

        Grand piece of Gympie’s history on the market

        premium_icon Grand piece of Gympie’s history on the market

        News AN ICONIC piece of Gympie history with direct ties to The Gympie Times, is on the...

        Swim superstars to compete at monster Gympie carnival

        premium_icon Swim superstars to compete at monster Gympie carnival

        News Competitors will be turned into superstars at the Gympie Rush Swimming Carnival on...