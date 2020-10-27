Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rachel Chubb spotted this brown snake lurking in her front yard at Veteran earlier this month.
Rachel Chubb spotted this brown snake lurking in her front yard at Veteran earlier this month.
News

Two more snake bites makes 9 in the month

Frances Klein
27th Oct 2020 4:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PERSON taken to hospital from Dagun and another one from Fraser Island in the last few days has taken the snake bite toll to seven this month in the region.

One person was reportedly bitten in Dagun on Sunday about 11am and taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

On Monday night a man in his 30s was airlifted by rescue helicopter in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital after a reported snake bite at Eurong about 8.30pm.

The reports come after a series of snake bites in the region earlier in the month.

On October 18, one person was taken to hospital following a suspected snake bite at a private address at Federal.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS: Trial date set for disgraced Gympie builder

SNAKES ALIVE: Cherie Randell spotted this red belly black snake making its way toward Mary St on Calton Hill this month.
SNAKES ALIVE: Cherie Randell spotted this red belly black snake making its way toward Mary St on Calton Hill this month.

The previous week, Veteran resident Rachel Chubb spotted a large brown snake lurking in her front yard and shared a snap to Facebook advising people to “keep an eye out”.

This was within days of one person being transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following a reported snake bite at a private address at Cedar Pocket.

A Goomeri woman also fell victim to a snake earlier in the month, but managed to call her friend “as cool as a cucumber” after she was bitten by a black snake.

She was rushed to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

On October 3, two people were hospitalised in 24 hours in the Gympie region from two separate snake bites.

A Widgee resident and a woman in her 60s in Gympie were both taken in a stable condition.

Last month two Gympie residents were shocked to stumble across a red-bellied black snake making its way towards Mary St on their evening walk.

READ MORE ON SNAKES IN THE REGION HERE:

It’s snake season, here’s what you need to know to stay safe

bitten emergency gympie animals qas. ambulance snake bites
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FATAL CRASH: $10k raised for ‘caring soul with cheeky grin’

        Premium Content FATAL CRASH: $10k raised for ‘caring soul with cheeky grin’

        News The Gympie region community has wrapped their arms around a family who lost their son and brother when he was involved in a highway crash. His body was found days...

        Disgraceful: Palmer’s ‘bulls**t’ death tax campaign blasted

        Premium Content Disgraceful: Palmer’s ‘bulls**t’ death tax campaign blasted

        Politics Kate Jones blasts Clive Palmer’s ‘bulls**t’ death tax campaign

        Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Gympie region

        Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Gympie region

        News A severe storm warning has been issued for the region as the storms continue...

        Driver involved in fatal crash in ’serious condition’

        Premium Content Driver involved in fatal crash in ’serious condition’

        News It was the horrific Wide Bay Highway crash that caused the death of a Veteran woman...