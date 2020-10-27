Two more snake bites makes 9 in the month

Rachel Chubb spotted this brown snake lurking in her front yard at Veteran earlier this month.

Rachel Chubb spotted this brown snake lurking in her front yard at Veteran earlier this month.

A PERSON taken to hospital from Dagun and another one from Fraser Island in the last few days has taken the snake bite toll to seven this month in the region.

One person was reportedly bitten in Dagun on Sunday about 11am and taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

On Monday night a man in his 30s was airlifted by rescue helicopter in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital after a reported snake bite at Eurong about 8.30pm.

The reports come after a series of snake bites in the region earlier in the month.

On October 18, one person was taken to hospital following a suspected snake bite at a private address at Federal.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS: Trial date set for disgraced Gympie builder

SNAKES ALIVE: Cherie Randell spotted this red belly black snake making its way toward Mary St on Calton Hill this month.

The previous week, Veteran resident Rachel Chubb spotted a large brown snake lurking in her front yard and shared a snap to Facebook advising people to “keep an eye out”.

This was within days of one person being transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following a reported snake bite at a private address at Cedar Pocket.

A Goomeri woman also fell victim to a snake earlier in the month, but managed to call her friend “as cool as a cucumber” after she was bitten by a black snake.

She was rushed to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

On October 3, two people were hospitalised in 24 hours in the Gympie region from two separate snake bites.

A Widgee resident and a woman in her 60s in Gympie were both taken in a stable condition.

Last month two Gympie residents were shocked to stumble across a red-bellied black snake making its way towards Mary St on their evening walk.

READ MORE ON SNAKES IN THE REGION HERE:

It’s snake season, here’s what you need to know to stay safe