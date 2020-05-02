Menu
Nurse Shirley Molloy swabs a patient for COVID-19 at a drive-through Fever Clinic in Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast, Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Health

Two more recover as active virus cases near zero

Felicity Ripper
2nd May 2020 2:56 PM
THE Sunshine Coast could soon be coronavirus free with Queensland Health reporting no new cases in the region and just one active case left, as more recoveries were made overnight.

Data released on Friday and Saturday revealed two people recovered from the virus in the 24 hours prior to 7am.

Across the state, just one new case of Covid-19 was recorded overnight.

Queensland Health is in the process of contacting people from Qantas flight QF614 from Melbourne to Brisbane on April 22 after a passenger on the flight tested positive to the virus.

Passengers who were seated in rows 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23 of this flight and who have not already been contacted by Queensland Health are urged to call 13 HEALTH.

All other passengers are considered very low risk.

From today, Queenslanders are allowed to leave their homes for recreation within a 50km radius but Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young reminded them to remain vigilant about spread.

"While Queensland has continued to record very low numbers of new cases this week, we cannot be complacent and it's so important that we continue to exercise social distancing, good hygiene and comply with all the restrictions in place," Dr Young said.

"Queenslanders should continue to keep 1.5 metres between themselves and others, and make sure they are washing their hands or using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser regularly.

Dr Young said a total of 113,601 tests for COVID-19 had been undertaken in Queensland, with 2,580 tests undertaken in the previous 24 hours.

Queensland's testing criteria has now been expanded so that anyone in the state who has a fever, history of fever, or acute respiratory symptoms can get tested.

coronavirussunshinecoast health queensland health social distancing sunshine coast
