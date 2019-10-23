Two more men charged with dad’s murder

POLICE have charged two more men with the murder of Michael Menzel, a 48-year-old father from Gleneagle, near Beaudesert.

A 29-year-old man from Yarrabilba, who was on Tuesday night extradited to Brisbane from NSW, and a 32-year-old from Beaudesert, were both charged with murder.

The two men will face Brisbane Magistrate Court later today.

Wearing handcuffs, the Yarrabilba man was escorted through Brisbane Airport by detectives after arriving from NSW and was later transported to the watchhouse.

He was the second man to be extradited to Brisbane after the violent home invasion on October 4, during which Mr Menzel was allegedly shot in the leg and died at the scene.

Matthew David Taylor, 28, of Port Macquarie, was extradited from NSW on Friday and charged with the murder.

His case was adjourned until November 25 after a brief mention in Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday.