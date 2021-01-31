Two more Gympie crashes cap busy weekend for paramedics

Paramedics were kept very busy in the Gympie region this weekend. Photo: Zizi Averill. Generic

Two crashes on Sunday have capped a busy weekend on Gympie region roads for emergency services.

Early this morning paramedics transported two patients to the Gympie Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Harvey Siding Road.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said both patients were in a stable condition following the crash, which occurred at about 10.05am.

Two more patients were taken to the hospital after another two-vehicle crash, this time on Bayside Road and Tin Can Bay Road at Tin Can Bay, at around 12.45pm.

On Friday night one person was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition following a single vehicle crash at Imbil just after 6pm.



Early on Saturday morning A man was rushed to hospital after a truck rolled on the Bruce Highway at Curra, just north of Gympie on David Drive.

The man was in a stable condition.

Crews were then dispatched to the scene of a double motorbike crash at Kin Kin at 8.17am, taking two people from there to Gympie Hospital.

They were both in stable conditions, per the QAS.

Another crash at Cedar Pocket resulted in one person being taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.