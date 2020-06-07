Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two children are unaccounted for and 11 others are in hospital after a fire destroyed a home overnight.
Two children are unaccounted for and 11 others are in hospital after a fire destroyed a home overnight.
Breaking

Two children missing and 11 others injured during house fire

by Alex Turner-Cohen
7th Jun 2020 10:54 AM

A fire tore through a Victorian home last night with 13 people believed to have been inside.

Eleven people were rushed to hospital and another two - both believed to be children - are missing after the house fire in Tyaak, central Victoria, a rural community 100km north of Melbourne.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at Cunninghams Road about 11.40pm last night.

It took 15 fire crews more than two hours to put out the fire in the two-bedroom home.

Eleven people were injured in the blaze, including children, and all have been taken to hospital for treatment.

A rescue helicopter helped transported the injured to hospital.
A rescue helicopter helped transported the injured to hospital.

Footage from the scene shows rescue helicopters and ambulances transporting the injured to hospital.

A crime scene has been set up at the home, but the exact circumstances around how the fire was lit are yet to be determined, Victoria Police said in a statement.

Originally published as Two missing, 11 injured in house fire

9News captured injured residents being loaded into an ambulance.
9News captured injured residents being loaded into an ambulance.
house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Nitro Circus star rapt with Gympie’s skate park

        premium_icon WATCH: Nitro Circus star rapt with Gympie’s skate park

        News R-Willy toured the facilities with some pals, sharing the footage with his 1.36 million YouTube followers.

        Gympie family pack up for adventure in caravan of courage

        premium_icon Gympie family pack up for adventure in caravan of courage

        News All Aussie Adventure beckons for Gympie region family.

        ‘Dad you were one in a million. We stand in awe’

        premium_icon ‘Dad you were one in a million. We stand in awe’

        News Gympie family’s loving tribute to the man known by everyone. He was fair and...

        Patient suffers severe burns in Gympie region bonfire

        premium_icon Patient suffers severe burns in Gympie region bonfire

        News Rescue chopper has been tasked to the scene.