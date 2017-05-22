25°
News

Two Mile first school in Widgee shire

Donna Jones, REPORTER | 22nd May 2017 2:07 PM
RICH HISTORY: Head Teacher Alan Nash with some the students in front of Two Mile State School in 1911.
RICH HISTORY: Head Teacher Alan Nash with some the students in front of Two Mile State School in 1911. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BEFORE Two Mile State School was opened on July 16, 1883, a small private school was being run in the area by Mrs Clayton, one of the first settlers in the district.

But with as many as 60 children eligible to attend school living in the Two Mile area, this was totally inadequate.

The nearest schools of any size were Central School and the Catholic schools at St Patrick's, which were over two miles away.

It was found in a survey conducted by a committee set up for the purpose, that a number of children were being taught at home by a parent or governess, and in most cases, many girls were not being educated at all.

Two Mile State School - Second person to take on the Head Teacher role - Richard Avenell 1884 -1890.
Two Mile State School - Second person to take on the Head Teacher role - Richard Avenell 1884 -1890. Contributed

The decision was made to look at building a school at Two Mile in 1881.

The families living in the area were mostly farmers, graziers and a couple of mining families.

At a cost of £775, William Condon built the first school building and attached residence on Chatsworth Road.

However, according to a letter from James Kidgell, secretary of the school committee two years later, Mr Condon still hadn't been paid for the work he had done.

The first school stood in a commanding position on top of the hill, where, years before, Indigenous people from the Kabi tribe used to hold their corroborees.

Surrounded by shrub and undergrowth, the original building had a shingle roof and was 34x18ft (10x5m) with 8ft (2.4m) wide verandas front and back.

As many as 103 students were enrolled on that first day in July 1883, but the year with the highest number of enrolments was 1886, with 110 students recorded in the December quarter.

Two Mile State School. The school as it appeared before the 75th anniversary renovations and before the 1959 storm.
Two Mile State School. The school as it appeared before the 75th anniversary renovations and before the 1959 storm. Contributed

The school was also recorded as the first state school to be opened in the Widgee Shire.

In 1885, the grounds were fenced, as many of the pupils rode their horses to school, leaving them to graze in the lower paddock during the day.

A large play shed was erected at the end of the 1880s to provide the children somewhere to congregate in wet or windy weather.

Inside the school, desks were long, accommodating six to eight students, and had raised galleries so the children at the back were seated higher than those in the front.

The natural lighting inside wasn't good and the school hung kerosene lamps and carbide lights for night-time entertainment, and because it had proved be above flood level, it sheltered some families during floods.

That was until the 1893 flood.

The school and residence suffered greatly as a result of the historic flood that overwhelmed many parts of south-east Queensland.

The water rose so swiftly that the head teacher, Mr Gower, only had time to save some of the school material and help the homeless people to reach higher ground.

Most of his private possessions, furniture, clothes and books were destroyed when the residence was completely inundated and the water rose six feet (1.8m) into the school.

Although floodwaters never again got into the school, they did lap the fence line in floods in 1955, 1992 and 1999.

Two Mile State School. This photo from 1955 shows flood water up the fenceline at Two Mile State School.
Two Mile State School. This photo from 1955 shows flood water up the fenceline at Two Mile State School. Contributed

Storms have also been cruel to the Two Mile School with the original school building all but destroyed on Saturday, January 10, 1959.

Gale force winds and a short thunderstorm struck around 6.15pm, collapsing several new concrete stumps onto which the school had recently been raised, ready for an extension and extensive renovation.

The original school building after the 1959 freak storm, which saw the school demolished and rebuilt from the materials.
The original school building after the 1959 freak storm, which saw the school demolished and rebuilt from the materials. Contributed

The school had only just celebrated its 75th anniversary in July and the inside of the building had been renovated and repainted for the occasion.

The wind also tore eight roofing iron sheets off the school residence, but it survived.

The materials from the original school were re-used on a re-modelled plan of the school, which was built and in use by the end of the year, and is still in use today, nearly 60 years later.

Captain Alan Nash (centre seated) with his Light Horse Team after their All-Australia competition win in 1913.
Captain Alan Nash (centre seated) with his Light Horse Team after their All-Australia competition win in 1913. Contributed

BELOVED TEACHER

ONE of Gympie's most famous sons was a pupil teacher and later head teacher at Two Mile State School.

Alan Nash, son of James Nash - the prospector who discovered gold and founded the town of Gympie - was studying to be a teacher when he was appointed at Two Mile State School in 1895.

After four years completing his training, he worked at several other schools before returning to Two Mile in 1910, this time as head teacher.

He was known as one of the most beloved teachers the school has ever had.

In addition to his career, he was head of the Gympie Light Horse and an excellent marksman and led his team to victory in an all-Australian competition in 1913.

At the outbreak of the First World War, Alan and his company enlisted and went straight to Enoggera.

From there he got to visit the school just once before he was shipped out to Egypt, where he sent his students postcards from Alexandria, before being sent to Gallipoli.

On June 29, 1915 he was killed by a Turkish sniper on the Gallipoli Peninsula: news of which prompted a great deal of grief and sorrow here in Gympie.

Gympie Times

Topics:  g150 gympie 150th celebrations history history of schools

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Leopard sighting recorded near popular holiday spot

Leopard sighting recorded near popular holiday spot

A LEOPARD sighting near one of the region's most popular holiday spots has excited one former Coast cat handler hunting for proof of big cats in Australia.

D'Ath still treating Gympie residents with contempt

Tony Perrett standing in the unused Tafe building the USC is wanting to use.

Letter: Another Gympie resident complains about D'Ath

'Disappearing mail - what's going on with Australia Post?'

Australia Post.

Letter: Even with a return address, it just disappeared

Gympie Show rodeo action

Gympie Show Rodeo - Angus Hollands 7-12 Poddy Ride

Check out all the action from the Rodeo at the Gympie Show.

Local Partners

Cochrane jersey is cream of the crop

Despite a downpour, the Supreme Dairy Cow was unveiled at this years Gympie Show

Drunk woman crashed into oncoming car

The woman refused to have her breath tested for alcohol.

Alcohol fuels wild ride through town

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What's on day three of the Gympie Show?

Fire Works light the night at the 2017 Gympie Show.

All the entertainment on the final day of the Show.

Winter's coming, and Mary St celebrations not far behind

Adelaide Gutmanis revelling in the decorated trees from Winter on Mary.

Cold nights and short days means Winter on Mary's on the way.

Cher, 71, and Celine Dion wow world at Billboard Awards

SHE celebrated her 71st birthday on the weekend, but music icon Cher can still compete with pop stars less than half her age.

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

Judah Kelly performs during his knockout round on The Voice.

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit.

Wentworth star Daniielle Alexis: "I was born a boy"

Wentworth star Daniielle Alexis has revealed she was born a boy

Hervey Bay to star in international horror flick

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

The thriller has been picked up by a major production company.

Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks announce White House bid on SNL

Dwayne Johnson is “officially” running for president in 2020

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

The Voice: Kelly Rowland stunned by singing trio’s demands

We feel your pain, Kelly.

Trio refused to sing anything but Gospel songs

STUNNING QUALITY

6/20 Gympie Rd, Tin Can Bay 4580

Town House 2 2 1 $295,000

A beautiful freehold home or rental investment opportunity in this popular Estate with Body Corp fees of only $835.00 per year, unheard of in this day and age, but...

BARGAIN BUY

74 Noosa Road, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 2 $210,000

This home would be an ideal starter or addition to your portfolio. There is plenty of opportunity to make this home shine! 3 bedroom 2 sleepouts Central...

RICH MARY VALLEY SOIL

Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $350,000

Lush green pastures, rich red soil, opportunities galore. Located in the desired Mary Valley area, is this rich red soil 13.48ha (33.3acre) property.

WHERE THE BELLBIRDS SING

Bollier 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $299,000

Peaceful, breathtaking, elevated are just a few words to describe one of Bollier's best kept secrets. Where is it you may ask? Lowe Rd, Bollier is located...

not 2 flash but priced right 2 sell!

1 Blake Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $159,000!

Seriously that is the right price and yes, this would have be Gympies cheapest property for sale! If you are searching for a little doer upper project then this is...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 $599,000

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

walk 2 town &amp; priced 2 sell!

76 River Road, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 NOW ONLY...

Looking for just a great home, at a great price and in a great location? Then you simply must not, cannot, go past this little beauty. Perfect investment property...

SOLID SPLIT BLOCK HOME IN CURRA ON 5 ACRES

209 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

House 3 1 3 $279,000

15 minutes north of Gympie is a 3 bedroom lowset split block home set on a picturesque, fully fenced 5 acres. The home has an open plan living area, kitchen/dining...

GROW ANYTHING COUNTRY

872 Tagigan Road, Wolvi 4570

House 3 1 2 $495,000

If you want to dabble in tree crops, small crops, cattle, horses, goats or sheep this magic, picturesque property will allow you to do these things and...

DECEASED ESTATE

30 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $195,000

Solid lowset brick home set on 1049m2 block. Fully fenced yard. Established gardens. Single carport. Plenty of room in the backyard for a shed or pool. Two...

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!