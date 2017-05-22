Two Mile first school in Widgee shire

RICH HISTORY: Head Teacher Alan Nash with some the students in front of Two Mile State School in 1911.

BEFORE Two Mile State School was opened on July 16, 1883, a small private school was being run in the area by Mrs Clayton, one of the first settlers in the district.

But with as many as 60 children eligible to attend school living in the Two Mile area, this was totally inadequate.

The nearest schools of any size were Central School and the Catholic schools at St Patrick's, which were over two miles away.

It was found in a survey conducted by a committee set up for the purpose, that a number of children were being taught at home by a parent or governess, and in most cases, many girls were not being educated at all.

Two Mile State School - Second person to take on the Head Teacher role - Richard Avenell 1884 -1890. Contributed

The decision was made to look at building a school at Two Mile in 1881.

The families living in the area were mostly farmers, graziers and a couple of mining families.

At a cost of £775, William Condon built the first school building and attached residence on Chatsworth Road.

However, according to a letter from James Kidgell, secretary of the school committee two years later, Mr Condon still hadn't been paid for the work he had done.

The first school stood in a commanding position on top of the hill, where, years before, Indigenous people from the Kabi tribe used to hold their corroborees.

Surrounded by shrub and undergrowth, the original building had a shingle roof and was 34x18ft (10x5m) with 8ft (2.4m) wide verandas front and back.

As many as 103 students were enrolled on that first day in July 1883, but the year with the highest number of enrolments was 1886, with 110 students recorded in the December quarter.

Two Mile State School. The school as it appeared before the 75th anniversary renovations and before the 1959 storm. Contributed

The school was also recorded as the first state school to be opened in the Widgee Shire.

In 1885, the grounds were fenced, as many of the pupils rode their horses to school, leaving them to graze in the lower paddock during the day.

A large play shed was erected at the end of the 1880s to provide the children somewhere to congregate in wet or windy weather.

Inside the school, desks were long, accommodating six to eight students, and had raised galleries so the children at the back were seated higher than those in the front.

The natural lighting inside wasn't good and the school hung kerosene lamps and carbide lights for night-time entertainment, and because it had proved be above flood level, it sheltered some families during floods.

That was until the 1893 flood.

The school and residence suffered greatly as a result of the historic flood that overwhelmed many parts of south-east Queensland.

The water rose so swiftly that the head teacher, Mr Gower, only had time to save some of the school material and help the homeless people to reach higher ground.

Most of his private possessions, furniture, clothes and books were destroyed when the residence was completely inundated and the water rose six feet (1.8m) into the school.

Although floodwaters never again got into the school, they did lap the fence line in floods in 1955, 1992 and 1999.

Two Mile State School. This photo from 1955 shows flood water up the fenceline at Two Mile State School. Contributed

Storms have also been cruel to the Two Mile School with the original school building all but destroyed on Saturday, January 10, 1959.

Gale force winds and a short thunderstorm struck around 6.15pm, collapsing several new concrete stumps onto which the school had recently been raised, ready for an extension and extensive renovation.

The original school building after the 1959 freak storm, which saw the school demolished and rebuilt from the materials. Contributed

The school had only just celebrated its 75th anniversary in July and the inside of the building had been renovated and repainted for the occasion.

The wind also tore eight roofing iron sheets off the school residence, but it survived.

The materials from the original school were re-used on a re-modelled plan of the school, which was built and in use by the end of the year, and is still in use today, nearly 60 years later.

Captain Alan Nash (centre seated) with his Light Horse Team after their All-Australia competition win in 1913. Contributed

BELOVED TEACHER

ONE of Gympie's most famous sons was a pupil teacher and later head teacher at Two Mile State School.

Alan Nash, son of James Nash - the prospector who discovered gold and founded the town of Gympie - was studying to be a teacher when he was appointed at Two Mile State School in 1895.

After four years completing his training, he worked at several other schools before returning to Two Mile in 1910, this time as head teacher.

He was known as one of the most beloved teachers the school has ever had.

In addition to his career, he was head of the Gympie Light Horse and an excellent marksman and led his team to victory in an all-Australian competition in 1913.

At the outbreak of the First World War, Alan and his company enlisted and went straight to Enoggera.

From there he got to visit the school just once before he was shipped out to Egypt, where he sent his students postcards from Alexandria, before being sent to Gallipoli.

On June 29, 1915 he was killed by a Turkish sniper on the Gallipoli Peninsula: news of which prompted a great deal of grief and sorrow here in Gympie.