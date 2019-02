Two men have been injured after a goanna attack at Toogoolawah. File picture

Two men have been injured after a goanna attack at Toogoolawah. File picture

A NASTY encounter with a goanna has left two people in hospital north-west of Brisbane this morning.

Emergency services attended a private property in Toogoolawah after reports of a goanna attack about 9.45am

Two men were taken to hospital in a stable condition, one suffering deep lacerations and scratches on their leg and the other sustained scratches to their arm.