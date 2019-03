STABLE CONDITION: Two men are in hospital after a two vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway near Chatsworth this afternoon.

TWO MEN have been taken to Gympie Hospital after a two vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway, near Chatsworth.

The crash occurred at 4:03pm with police and paramedics at the scene.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital for a suspected spinal injury and a man in his 50's was taken to hospital for abdominal pain.

The men are both in a stable condition.

Gympie police are investigating the crash.