Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Last night, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a property north of Rockhampton where two men sustained burns to their hands and feet. Photo: Allan Reinikka
Last night, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a property north of Rockhampton where two men sustained burns to their hands and feet. Photo: Allan Reinikka
News

FIRE HEROS! Two men rush into burning tent to save children

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
18th Jul 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men suffered burns to their hands and feet last night after they rushed into a burning tent to save two young children on a property north of Rockhampton.

At 11.11pm, paramedics were called to a property off Styx Rd, Ogmore, where two men in their 20s and a child had reportedly suffered burns.

One of the men was flown to Rockhampton Hospital by RACQ Capricorn Rescue in a serious but stable condition with significant burns to his hands and feet.

One of the children sustained minor burns to his leg and did not require transport to hospital.

His father sustained burns to the souls of his feet and was transported by road to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

burns ogmore queensland ambulance service racq capricorn rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie Times has its own digital edition

        premium_icon Gympie Times has its own digital edition

        News IT’S BACK: It’s easy to read and in a familiar, 16-page, flip-book format

        GAME ON: School slams Show Society for killing its markets

        premium_icon GAME ON: School slams Show Society for killing its markets

        News Show Society insists on holding new markets on same day as small school across road...

        REVEALED: Gympie region’s cheapest suburbs

        premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie region’s cheapest suburbs

        News One suburb’s 35 per cent rise in house prices not enough to move it outside bottom...

        More rain coming, then brace for a big cyclone, storm season

        premium_icon More rain coming, then brace for a big cyclone, storm season

        News Gympie in for some showers next week, and La Nina on track to deliver very active...