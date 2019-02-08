Two men overboard in floodwaters south of Townsville

UPDATE: ONE of the missing men has been found.

It is understood he had managed to grab a hold of the boat after going overboard.

His condition is unknown.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed a swiftwater rescue crew has arrived in Groper Creek.

A Queensland Police spokesman said at least two Volunteer Marine Rescue crews are on scene, along with water police, and four civilian boats.

EARLIER 6.20PM: TWO men have been swept up by floodwaters south of Townsville after crashing their boat into a jetty.

It is understood three men were driving around in a 4.5m boat at Groper Creek, where the swollen Burdekin River has caused major flooding, on Friday afternoon.

The group crashed into the Groper Creek jetty about 5.40pm with two of them falling overboard.

The driver of the boat is understood to have remained on board, but has drifted into the rapidly flowing waters as well, after the boat's motor fell off the back.

A swiftwater rescue crew has been dispatched.

At least seven boats of local residents are currently looking for the men.

Groper Creek resident Dan Garvey lives directly opposite the jetty and saw the incident unfold.

"I saw them [the men] go over the boat and I never saw their heads come up so it's not looking good at all," he said.

"When they hit the pylons the motor broke off the back of the boat and the boat has floated downstream, so I don't know, I'm assuming [the driver of the boat] is okay.

"I hope they find them I really do [but] the rescue crew and the water police by the time they get here it'll be too late.

"The water is flowing very very quickly."