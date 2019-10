CRASH ROLLOVER: Two men were taken to the Gympie Hospital with minor injuries after a crash near Gympie last night.

CRASH ROLLOVER: Two men were taken to the Gympie Hospital with minor injuries after a crash near Gympie last night.

TWO men were injured in a single-vehicle crash last night in the Gympie region.

Paramedics rushed to the scene on Noosa and Penny Road at Mothar Mountain, just after 11pm.

It is believed their car was involved in a rollover down an embankment.

Two men were taken to the Gympie Hospital with minor injuries.