WOOLOOGA CRASH: Two men were taken to Gympie Hospital with back pains after a crash near Gympie yesterday afternoon. Photo: Contributed

TWO men were injured after their vehicle crashed down an embankment in Woolooga yesterday afternoon.

The crash happened at Running Creek Road on the Brooweena Woolooga Rd just after 4.40pm.

Two men with back injuries were taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Investigations continue.