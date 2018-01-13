Two men in custody over stolen cars from Gympie and Rocky

3PM: TWO men have been taken into custody in relation to a number of stolen vehicles including one from Gympie and one from Denison St, Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the district duty officer called for police to attend the carpark of The Criterion Hotel on Quay St about 11.30am today in relation to a stolen vehicle.

He said one male was taken into custody immediately and the other fled on foot down Quay Lane towards the CBD, but was apprehended a short time later and taken into custody.

The spokesman said they were taken into custody in relation to a vehicle stolen from Gympie and then one that was stolen from Denison St overnight.

No further information is available at this stage.

