Two men in custody over stolen cars from Gympie and Rocky

FILE
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

3PM: TWO men have been taken into custody in relation to a number of stolen vehicles including one from Gympie and one from Denison St, Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the district duty officer called for police to attend the carpark of The Criterion Hotel on Quay St about 11.30am today in relation to a stolen vehicle.

He said one male was taken into custody immediately and the other fled on foot down Quay Lane towards the CBD, but was apprehended a short time later and taken into custody.

The spokesman said they were taken into custody in relation to a vehicle stolen from Gympie and then one that was stolen from Denison St overnight.

No further information is available at this stage.

MIDDAY: TWO people have been taken into custody and police are checking for fingerprints and other items in relation to a stolen vehicle parked near the Fitzroy Bridge.

Extra police were called to the bridge side of The Criterion Hotel on Quay St at 11.35am today by an officer at the scene.

It is believed the stolen vehicle is parked at the back of the riverfront hotel in Quay Lane.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
