Two men in court after crippled dogs kept untreated: RSPCA

TWO Monkland brothers appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this week accused of failing to get veterinary treatment for severely injured pets.

The court was told their two dogs each suffered untreated broken legs.

KIA John Allen Reid, 28, and his brother Tristan Webb, 19, appeared in the court charged with failing to feed the dogs adequately and failing to provide treatment for injuries.

The offences were alleged to have occurred between July 1 and August 1 last year.

Webb admitted failing to provide adequate treatment for an injury, but denied another charge of failing to provide adequate food and water for his pet, April.

His case was adjourned to come back before the court on March 7.

Reed pleaded guilty to all charges against him, including failing to provide adequate food and two counts of failing to provide adequate treatment for injuries suffered by his dog, Soot.

An RPCA prosecutor told the court the offences carried a maximum penalty of one year's jail.

Reed's dog had suffered a serious fracture of its left leg.

He was not accused of animal cruelty, but with neglect.

The dog would have been in significant pain and would have been unable to walk for four to six weeks, the court was told.

The dog was currently with Reed's mother.

The RSPCA was seeking a three-year ban on Reed having custody of any animal.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Reed's dog, Soot, was found to have been undernourished, skinny and with an obvious limp caused by a broken bone.

He said Reed had claimed he could not take the dog to the vet because the vet had refused to provide treatment until Reed was able to pay the veterinary fee.

But Mr Callaghan ruled this was no excuse.

"There's a lot of responsibility with owning dogs,” he said.

"You've got to get them to a vet (when they need treatment).

"Soot also had a hookworm infestation.

"There is no allegation you mistreated the dog, but you failed to care for it.”

Mr Callaghan placed Reed on nine months probation and ordered he pay $2787.82 to the RSPCA for treatment, plus costs, with no conviction recorded and a ban on having a dog for one year.