Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mark Stephen Crump, 38, and Trevor Spencer, 72, were convicted in the Brisbane Supreme Court today for murdering Gary Ryan, 43, at Mundubbera on August 23, 2016.
Mark Stephen Crump, 38, and Trevor Spencer, 72, were convicted in the Brisbane Supreme Court today for murdering Gary Ryan, 43, at Mundubbera on August 23, 2016.
Crime

Gary Ryan suffered 59 stab wounds from swords before he died

by Aaron Bunch
28th Nov 2019 1:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men ambushed a Queensland father with swords and left him to bleed to death from 59 stab wounds on a rural property, a court has heard.

Mark Stephen Crump, 38, and Trevor Spencer, 72, were convicted in the Brisbane Supreme Court today for murdering Gary Ryan, 43, at Mundubbera on August 23, 2016.

The men were sentenced to life in prison, with Justice Martin Burns saying the parole authorities will need to think long and hard before ever considering them for release.

Mr Ryan's ex-wife Marilyn Anne Ryan, 39, and family friend Jessica Lee Roebuck, 22, have pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

MORE TO COME

More Stories

crime editors picks gary ryan mark stephen crump murder trevor spencer violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Monkland business expands workforce after $243k funding

        premium_icon Monkland business expands workforce after $243k funding

        News The $46 million Made in Queensland (MiQ) grants program has helped keep manufacturing in the region and grown the sector locally

        • 28th Nov 2019 11:45 AM
        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        New laws: When $1000 fines for drivers will kick in

        premium_icon New laws: When $1000 fines for drivers will kick in

        Crime New laws fining drivers $1000 for using their mobile phone kick in

        Join the magic of the Gympie Christmas Lights competition

        premium_icon Join the magic of the Gympie Christmas Lights competition

        News Christmas spirit is about to dazzle the Gympie region once again