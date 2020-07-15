Two men face violent Gympie home invasion charges today
TWO men accused of violently entering a home in Rifle Range Rd where a weapon was allegedly discharged and a man was seriously hurt will face Gympie District Court today.
Kyle Andrew Alve, of Southside and Mitchell Bennett Byrne, of Gympie – both aged in their late 20s, are each accused of entering a dwelling with intent at night and using or threatening violence while armed in company, discharging a firearm at night and grievous bodily harm.
The alleged incident occurred nearly two years ago – on November 28, 2018.
Both men were remanded in custody in March last year.