ACCUSED: A photograph identified on Facebook as that of Kyle Andrew Alve, accused over an alleged violent home invasion and wounding in Rifle Range Rd. Facebook
Two men face violent Gympie home invasion charges today

Frances Klein
15th Jul 2020 7:58 AM
TWO men accused of violently entering a home in Rifle Range Rd where a weapon was allegedly discharged and a man was seriously hurt will face Gympie District Court today.

Kyle Andrew Alve, of Southside and Mitchell Bennett Byrne, of Gympie – both aged in their late 20s, are each accused of entering a dwelling with intent at night and using or threatening violence while armed in company, discharging a firearm at night and grievous bodily harm.

Police investigate a house on Rifle Range Rd that was the scene of a violent home invasion in November 2018.
The alleged incident occurred nearly two years ago – on November 28, 2018.

Both men were remanded in custody in March last year.

