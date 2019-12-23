Two men arrested after ‘shots fired’ at police near Gympie
GYMPIE Police have charged two men with multiple offences after they were allegedly shot at as they arrived in response to reports of a violent altercation in Gympie on Friday night.
Police were called to a disturbance at an Anderleigh Road address at around 2am when a man allegedly armed with a shotgun fired at officers before fleeing into bushland.
The armed man then approached a property on Fosters Lane and allegedly produced a firearm and demanded a local’s silver 2003 Mazda 3 sedan, before crashing it.
A crime scene was established around 8.20am on Saturday morning with PolAir circling around Tiaro in search for the men.
On Saturday night, police officers had a breakthrough where they arrested a 43-year-old Durack man at a Curra Petrol Station at about 5pm.
He was charged with eight different offences, including one count each of unlawful possession of a category C weapon, armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and producing dangerous drugs.
A 31-year-old Murrumba Downs man, who had also been at the Anderleigh Rd address about 2am on Saturday, was charged with four different offences, including one count of possession of a category M weapon and two counts of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.
Both men will appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court today.