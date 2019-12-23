Two men arrested after ‘shots fired’ at police near Gympie

ARRESTED: Two men have been charged and are due to face Gympie Magistrates Court today on a range of alleged charges which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning. Photo: File

GYMPIE Police have charged two men with multiple offences after they were allegedly shot at as they arrived in response to reports of a violent altercation in Gympie on Friday night.

Police were called to a disturbance at an Anderleigh Road address at around 2am when a man allegedly armed with a shotgun fired at officers before fleeing into bushland.

The armed man then approached a property on Fosters Lane and allegedly produced a firearm and demanded a local’s silver 2003 Mazda 3 sedan, before crashing it.

A crime scene was established around 8.20am on Saturday morning with PolAir circling around Tiaro in search for the men.

On Saturday night, police officers had a breakthrough where they arrested a 43-year-old Durack man at a Curra Petrol Station at about 5pm.

He was charged with eight different offences, including one count each of unlawful possession of a category C weapon, armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and producing dangerous drugs.

A 31-year-old Murrumba Downs man, who had also been at the Anderleigh Rd address about 2am on Saturday, was charged with four different offences, including one count of possession of a category M weapon and two counts of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Both men will appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court today.