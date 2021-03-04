Menu
More than 100 firefighters have spent the night battling two adjoining factory fires in Cheltenham. Picture: Twitter/@ChristineAhern
News

Two Melbourne factories go up in flames

by Jack Paynter
4th Mar 2021 9:12 AM

Two factories have gone up in flames in Melbourne's southeast overnight with more than 100 firefighters needed to bring the blaze under control.

Fire crews were called to the corner of Age and Times streets in Cheltenham about 12.40am on Thursday after two adjoining factories caught fire.

A Fire Rescue Victoria spokeswoman said firefighters arrived to find the factories "fully involved", with the blaze 60sq m in size and some of the external walls collapsing.

The spokeswoman said multiple firefighting units attacked the blaze, including aerial appliances from above.

Hazmat units and drones were also deployed to help get a fully view of the fire through thermal imaging.

A firefighter watches on as two adjoining factories burn in Cheltenham. Picture: Twitter/@cassiezervos
Aerial appliances were used to bring the blaze under control just before 4am. Picture: Twitter/@cassiezervos
She said firefighters stopped the blaze spreading to other adjoining buildings and eventually brought the fire under control just before 4am.

An advice message for smoke for the suburbs of Bentleigh East, Cheltenham, Clarinda, Heatherton, Highett, Moorabbin, Moorabbin East and Oakleigh South was lifted about 7am.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

A police spokeswoman said a fire investigator would attend the scene on Thursday morning, but the circumstances surrounding the blaze were yet to be established.

She said police were also called to two separate fires nearby in Weymar and McIvor streets in Cheltenham about 4am and 4.15am on Thursday.

"It is not yet known if they are linked to the factory fire," she said.


"Both fires were quickly extinguished. The causes are yet to be determined at this stage."

CFA firefighters also supported the response to the fire, while State Emergency Service volunteers, police and power companies also responded.

The Environment Protection Authority was also notified of the fire.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

