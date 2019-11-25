Menu
Generic Ambulance
Two kids, two adults pull themselves from car in rollover

Tobi Loftus
25th Nov 2019 1:08 PM
TWO adults and two children have pulled themselves out of a car that rolled over in Wilsonton Heights this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the incident occurred on Port St just before 12.50pm.

"It was a single vehicle rollover," she said.

"There are four patients, two adults and two children. They're all conscious and alert and removed themselves from the vehicle.

"Paramedics are assessing and the critical care paramedic is there as well." 

