Two junior Devils players to watch in 2018

TALENTED PLAYER: Ryan Johns is one Gympie rugby league player to keep an eye out for in 2018. Leeroy Todd

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two of Gympie's bright young rugby league players Alec Jardine and Ryan Johns are a pair to watch in 2018 as they look to develop their game and push for further representative honours.

Gympie junior rugby league star Alec Jardine forced his way into the Queensland under-15 side after a dominant display at the State Schoolboy Titles in Cairns in June.

Wide Bay coach Dan McGlone, who spoke to The Gympie Times in June, said his side pulled out all the stops in the tough competition but Jardine's effort was exemplary.

"Alec just grinds away, he is a very solid player," McGlone said.

Jardine was also named in the 2018 Queensland Rugby League under-16 Emerging Origin squad, with former Gympie Devils player Tino Fa'asuamanleaui named in the under-18 team.

Ryan Johns was the top ranked player in the Sunshine Coast Junior League, with the hard-running forward gaining plenty of metres for his under-14 Devils side, which won the Sunshine Coast premiership.

Johns will be in with a serious shot to make the Queensland Rugby League under-15 Emerging Origin squad and follow in the well trodden path of his clubmates.

Jardine and Johns were both rewarded for stellar performances by the Sunshine Coast Rugby League for the 2017 season.

Johns was the under-14 player of the year, while Alec Jardine received an award for making the Queensland under-15 squad.

Gympie Rugby League president Darren Burns believes both players have the right mentality to continually improve.

"Both boys are respected by their peers and deserve everything they get," he said.