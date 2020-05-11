Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two injured in scaffolding collapse

by Erin Smith
11th May 2020 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE paramedics are treating two patients after scaffolding collapsed at a worksite north of Brisbane.

Paramedics, including a critical care unit, were called to Apex Drive, Kippa-Ring, at 12.11pm.

Two men have been injured after a reported scaffolding collapse at Kippa Ring. Supplied: 7 NEWS Brisbane
Two men have been injured after a reported scaffolding collapse at Kippa Ring. Supplied: 7 NEWS Brisbane

Two men were treated, their injuries are unknown.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient had been taken to Redcliffe Hospital in a stable condition.

There was no update on the second patient.

 

Originally published as Two injured in scaffolding collapse

scaffolding collapse worksite accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police name dead man in Cooloola Cove investigation

        premium_icon Police name dead man in Cooloola Cove investigation

        News POLICE have identified the man found dead in unexplained circumstances at his Cooloola Cove home last week.

        • 11th May 2020 1:41 PM
        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.

        Gympie man reportedly one of critically injured miners

        premium_icon Gympie man reportedly one of critically injured miners

        News It is believed a Gympie man was in an underground explosion

        FROM THE EDITOR: Why it pays to be part of the GT community

        premium_icon FROM THE EDITOR: Why it pays to be part of the GT community

        News Being a subscriber you will be in the box seat of the best local action. Here is...