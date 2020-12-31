Menu
Two patients have been taken to Gympie Hospital after their car rolled on a Cooloola Coast road last night. Picture: File
News

Two injured in rollover at Cooloola Coast

Kristen Camp
31st Dec 2020 9:35 AM
Two patients were transported to Gympie Hospital in stable conditions after a crash at Wallu last night.

The single-vehicle rollover happened at 7.15pm at the intersection of Tin Can Bay Road and Osborne Court.

A QAS spokeswoman said one of the occupants, a woman, was left with back pain after the crash while the other sustained a leg injury.

Gympie Times

