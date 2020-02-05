Two injured in Gunalda highway crash

GUNALDA CRASH: Two people have been taken to Gympie Hospital from a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway, near Gunalda.

TWO people have been injured in a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway near Gunalda this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said his officers were called to the scene about 7.30am.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a white dual cab 4wd ute, which had rolled onto its side.

Occupants had to be assisted from the vehicle, which they were able to exit through a side window.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the two occupants were transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition, with minor injuries.

The crash blocked traffic for some time but the highway is now understood to be clear.