Two infamous decisions back on council agenda

THE thorny subject of a hydrotherapy pool has raised its head again, with Gympie Regional Council to dive into the subject after the pandemic wrecked plans to examine its viability.

It is one of four items on the council’s agenda for tomorrow’s workshop as the council tries to establish if another, therapy-specific pool at the aquatic centre is needed or whether the existing indoor, 25m heated pool is enough.

The council had planned to start data collection last month.

It would have continued until the end of this financial year, but this plan was sunk by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council communications manager Sharna Rowley said the integrity of any data collected would be impacted by restrictions on the pool’s opeations and the encouragment of people immuno-compromised or over the age of 70 to take extra precautions for their safety.

“Data collected during the... period would not have provided a true and fair representation of community use and demand for indoor warm water and associated programs for Gympie,” Ms Rowley said.

Aquatic Recreation Centre has a wondeful slide for the youngsters, but no proper hydrotherapy pool.

Adding a warm water pool to the aquatic centre would cost the council about $5 million, consultants told the council last year.

They said the existing pool was not built to reach the upper temperature levels needed for some warm water programs, and constantly changing the temperature would lead to higher electricity charges.

The decision not to build such a pool into the original design was criticised by some corners of the community when the aquatic centre opened in 2017.

The pool will be joined on the workshop agenda by an update on the council’s $65,000 Christmas tree (which was unable to be fully delieverd last year, a snag which drew plenty of public criticism), the development of the council’s corporate plan for the next five years and more on its planned local buy program.