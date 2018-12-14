Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Two in hospital after two car crash in Cooroibah

JOSH PRESTON
by
14th Dec 2018 7:47 AM
TWO people were taken to hospital with various injuries following a two-car crash in Cooroibah, just north of Noosa, late last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported a female in her 40s with arm and neck injuries and a male in his 40s with neck, abdominal and shoulder pain both needed transport to Sunshine Coast University Hospital following the crash on McKinnon Drive at around 7:05pm.

The pair were both in a stable condition, according to QAS.

