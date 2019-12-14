Menu
CRASH ROLLOVER: Two patients were hospitalised with minor injuries after a crash near Gympie last night.
News

Two in hospital after car rolls near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
14th Dec 2019 1:01 PM
TWO out of four patients involved in a late night crash at Victory Heights have been taken to hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service media reports stated paramedics were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash after it rolled on Browns Road about 1.39am this morning.

“Two patients with arm injuries were transported in stable to Gympie Hospital,” QAS media confirmed this morning.

“Two other patients were assessed however declined further transport.”

In a separate incident late last night, a man in his 20s was flown to hospital in a critical condition after a reported coward punch attack in the Gympie CBD.

A Queensland Police media spokeswoman said there had been an “altercation” between four males just after 11.30pm.

More on that story HERE.

Gympie Times

