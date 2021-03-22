Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people have been freed from a car that crashed down an embankment in Lowood on Sunday afternoon.
Two people have been freed from a car that crashed down an embankment in Lowood on Sunday afternoon.
News

Two in hospital after car crashes down 4m embankment

Hugh Suffell
21st Mar 2021 6:00 PM | Updated: 22nd Mar 2021 4:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people have been freed from a car that crashed down an embankment in Lowood on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance said paramedics, including critical care rushed to a single-vehicle crash at 4.10pm.

The car reportedly crashed at the bottom of a four metre embankment in the Somerset region.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services freed two patients from the wreckage before they were transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

More stories by Hugh Suffell.

More Stories

queensland ambulance service
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two in ICU as COVID-19 shots start at GPs

        Premium Content Two in ICU as COVID-19 shots start at GPs

        Health 250 Queensland general practice clinics will start administering COVID-19 shots from today as supply problems continue to plague Australia’s vaccination efforts

        • 22nd Mar 2021 5:18 AM
        More wild weather follows weekend deluge

        Premium Content More wild weather follows weekend deluge

        Weather More wild weather follows weekend deluge

        • 22nd Mar 2021 5:03 AM
        The ‘gritty’ inspiration behind INXS member’s solo venture

        Premium Content The ‘gritty’ inspiration behind INXS member’s solo venture

        News INXS legend Andrew Farriss has shared what inspired him to dive into the country...

        Gympie Council to remove fee-waiving powers from staff

        Premium Content Gympie Council to remove fee-waiving powers from staff

        News Councillors will be asked to fix a problem with the council’s fees and charges amid...