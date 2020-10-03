Two in Gympie hospital after two snake bites in 24 hours

Two Gympie region people have been hospitalised with snake bites in the last 24 hours. FILE PHOTO (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

A WIDGEE resident has been taken to Gympie Hospital early this afternoon following a snakebite reported at a private address in the town.

Queensland Ambulance Service media sources said paramedics received a call to the address at 12.36pm, and soon took the person to hospital for further treatment.

The person was in a stable condition, according to QAS.

It was the second confirmed snakebite incident in the Gympie region in the last 24 hours, with a woman taken to hospital after being bitten on the arm at a Gympie address yesterday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the private address about 3.18pm and took the woman, believed to be in her 60s, to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.