Two in Gympie hospital after two snake bites in 24 hours
A WIDGEE resident has been taken to Gympie Hospital early this afternoon following a snakebite reported at a private address in the town.
Queensland Ambulance Service media sources said paramedics received a call to the address at 12.36pm, and soon took the person to hospital for further treatment.
The person was in a stable condition, according to QAS.
It was the second confirmed snakebite incident in the Gympie region in the last 24 hours, with a woman taken to hospital after being bitten on the arm at a Gympie address yesterday afternoon.
Paramedics were called to the private address about 3.18pm and took the woman, believed to be in her 60s, to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.