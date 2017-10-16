23°
News

Two hurt in separate crashes north of Gympie

QAS responds to multiple incidents on highway.
QAS responds to multiple incidents on highway. Paul Donaldson
scott kovacevic
by

EMERGENCY services have been kept busy today with two people have injured in separate crashes on the Bruce Hwy at Gunalda.

A woman in her 60s has been taken to Gympie Hospital following a two vehicle crash south of the Gunalda range just before midday.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said she suffered some bruising in the crash, and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Earlier today, a man in his 50s was taken to Gympie Hospital after his vehicle crashed near the intersection of the Bruce Hwy and Neerdie Rd while towing a caravan.

He was also transported in a stable condition.

Both vehicles were headed south when they crashed.

Topics:  bruce hwy gunalda gympie crash gympie hospital qas

Gympie Times
BREAKING: Bureau issues flood watch on Mary River

BREAKING: Bureau issues flood watch on Mary River

Following rainfall over the weekend, catchments are now becoming wet and river levels in the Flood Watch area will start to respond to any forecast rainfall.

Electric Barnsey turns it on for massive Gympie crowd

Rush Concert - Jimmy Barnes

It was squelchy underfoot, but nobody cared

Hartwig backs call for inquiry into Gympie council

Councillor Glen Hartwig says an inquiry is needed into Gympie Regional Council.

Letter: councillor says issues of concern are 'wide and varied'.

CRASH RISK: More than 48,000 vehicles hit by safety recall

The ACCC has warned of a fault which could lead to crashes.

Fault may cause accidents, consumer watchdog warns

Local Partners