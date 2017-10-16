Two hurt in separate crashes north of Gympie

EMERGENCY services have been kept busy today with two people have injured in separate crashes on the Bruce Hwy at Gunalda.

A woman in her 60s has been taken to Gympie Hospital following a two vehicle crash south of the Gunalda range just before midday.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said she suffered some bruising in the crash, and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Earlier today, a man in his 50s was taken to Gympie Hospital after his vehicle crashed near the intersection of the Bruce Hwy and Neerdie Rd while towing a caravan.

He was also transported in a stable condition.

Both vehicles were headed south when they crashed.