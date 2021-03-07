Two hurt in rural bike crash south of Gympie

Two people have been taken to hopsital following a motorbike crash on a rural road at Coles Creek.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a motorbike crash at Coles Creek on Sunday morning.

The pair were reportedly injured when they were thrown from the motorbike near the intersection of Coles Creek Rd and Maguires Lane, near the Bruce Highway overpass, about 10.50am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one of the patients suffered an knee injury in the crash; the other patient’s injuries were unknown.

The pair were taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

