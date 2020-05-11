Menu
A One person has been taken to hospital after a crash at Monkland this morning. Zizi Averill
Two hurt in Gympie region crashes

scott kovacevic
Rebecca Singh
11th May 2020 1:42 PM
ONE person has been taken to hospital after their car crashed into a tree this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Noosa Rd just before 8.30am.

The patient was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Noosa Rd reopened about 9am after fireys cleared the wrecked vehicle and debris from the road.

Earlier on Saturday one man was taken to Gympie Hospital after a single vehicle rollover onto an embankment on May 9.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on the Bruce Highway, southbound lane at Chatsworth at 5.26pm.

The man in his 30s had removed himself from the vehicle and was treated for suspected spinal injuries.

He was transferred to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

