Paramedics have taken two people to Gympie Hospital following a crash at Bells Bridge. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Two people have been taken to hospital with neck injuries following a two car crash on the Wide Bay Highway at Bells Bridge Tuesday morning.

The pair, reported to be a man and a woman, were driving along the highway when their cars collided about 7.40am.

Each reported neck pain following the crash; they were taken to Gympie Hospital in stable conditions.

