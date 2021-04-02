Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people have been taken to hospital after reportedly falling off the back of a moving ute.
Two people have been taken to hospital after reportedly falling off the back of a moving ute.
News

Two hospitalised after ute fall

by SAM FLANAGAN
2nd Apr 2021 1:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people have been taken to Townsville University Hospital after reportedly falling off the back of a moving ute.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said they were called to Gumlow Rd in Bohle Plains around 8.40am this morning.

Paramedics were called after two males allegedly fell off the back of a ute travelling 40km-60km/h.

Paramedics treated the two males on scene before transporting them to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

It's believed one of the male suffered head related injuries.

 

Originally published as Two hospitalised after ute fall

car accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Premium Content Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Health Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ and their households

        Gympie Muster unveils ‘very special’ anniversary ambassador

        Premium Content Gympie Muster unveils ‘very special’ anniversary ambassador

        News The Mighty Crow Bar will play an important part in the 12-time Country Music Awards...

        Gympie Police warn drivers ahead of Easter road safety blitz

        Premium Content Gympie Police warn drivers ahead of Easter road safety blitz

        News ‘The decisions you make on the road and beach this Easter period can affect your...