Two hospitalised after Tin Can Bay crash
TWO people were taken to Gympie Hospital following a crash in Tin Can Bay yesterday afternoon.
Paramedics attended a two-car crash on Tin Can Bay Rd and Bayside Rd that occurred just before 5pm, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.
Both people suffered minor injuries and were transported to hospital in a stable condition, the spokeswoman said.
