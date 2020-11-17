Menu
Two people were taken by ambulance to Gympie hospital yesterday after a Tin Can Bay crash.
Two hospitalised after Tin Can Bay crash

Frances Klein
17th Nov 2020 7:48 AM
TWO people were taken to Gympie Hospital following a crash in Tin Can Bay yesterday afternoon.

Paramedics attended a two-car crash on Tin Can Bay Rd and Bayside Rd that occurred just before 5pm, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Both people suffered minor injuries and were transported to hospital in a stable condition, the spokeswoman said.

