TWO people were hospitalised this morning after a crash on the Bruce Highway at Kybong.

Paramedics were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash just before 8.30am.

“Two stable patients have been transported to Gympie Hospital after a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at 8.28am,” a QAS media statement said.