Two-horse race so far in the state poll for Gympie

Arthur Gorrie
| 18th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
These issues wont go away and ridiculous Government policies are detrimental to everyone Gympie MP Tony Perrett

COST-of-living pressures and law and order are big issues worrying Gympie voters, Tony Perrett says.

Mr Perrett is one of the only two state election candidates announced so far for Gympie.

The other one is One Nation's Chelle Dobson, who cites unemployment, flood-resilient infrastructure and a sense of identity.

Chelle Dobson is One Nation's endorsed candidate for the seat of Gympie in the next Queensland election.

She also supports a ban on the Safe Schools program and calls for a flood-free link across the Mary River.

Labor has not yet chosen a Gympie candidate, but will very soon if predictions of an early election come true.

Professional guestimators, including academic political commentator Paul Williams, say some are urging Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk to take her time and let One Nation implode.

But Dr Williams, in his weekly column in The Courier-Mail, says she would be better off going early.

"Labor's chances will never be better than now,” he wrote recently.

That could mean an election campaign beginning in only a few weeks time.

Betting odds, courtesy of Centrebet, put the LNP in front and seem to tip One Nation for between five and nine seats. Could one of them be Gympie?

Whichever way people vote, Mr Perrett has an edge assessing issues, after analysing results of his 1000-respondent opinion poll, which highlighted concerns about cost of living, impact of government policies, government debt, law and order and the government's refusal to allow University of the Sunshine Coast use of disused TAFE facilities.

Topics:  chelle dobson labor lnp one nation queensland election queensland greens tony perrett

