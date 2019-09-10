Menu
Winners at the Queensland Community Achievement Awards last year are (from left) Hanna Dolphin, Geoff Griffin and Aiden Dolphin. Contributed
Two Gympie semi-finalists in state achievement awards

Donna Jones
10th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
TWO Gympie region 'locals' have been recognised in the Queensland Community Achievement Awards and have reached the semi-finals.

Recently retired aged care facility manager and registered nurse Heather Goodall is a semi-finalist in the Ricoh Australia Customer Service Award and Cooinda Aged Care Centre are semi-finalists in the Prime Super Employer Excellence in Aged Care Award.

Heather Goodall recently retired as residential care manager at Tin Can Bay's only aged care facility, Residency by Dillons. She is also a semi-finalist in the Queensland Community Achievement Awards. Arthur Gorrie

The next round of judging, which determines the finalists of the QCAA will take place on Wednesday September 18.

Cooinda CEO Robyn Kross and Chairman of Management Committee for Cooinda Paul Medway. Cooinda Aged Care have been nominated as semi-finalists for the Queensland Community Achievement Awards. Philippe Coquerand

Finalists will be announced in the following categories:

. Australia Pacific LNG Community Hero Award

. Prime Super Agricultural Innovation Award

. Prime Super Employer Excellence in Aged Care Award

. Pullenvale Ward Outstanding Achievement Award

. Ricoh Australia Customer Service Award

. Queensland Government Small Business Achievement Award

. Awards Australia Community Group of the Year Award

. Synaco Safety Award

Winners will be announced at an awards gala presentation dinner on Friday November 29 at Royal on the Park Brisbane.

All nominees, regardless of judging results are invited to attend and will be presented with a framed certificate on stage to honour their achievements and community contribution.

A full list of semi-finalists and nominees can be found at www.awardsaustralia.com/qcaa.

