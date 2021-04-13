Two Gympie properties top $1m mark in past month

These five properties fetched the highest sales prices for the Gympie region in March.

Rural living continues to deliver the goods in Gympie's property market, where two acreage properties cracked the $1m mark last month.

Check out the five highest sale prices across the region for March, totalling more than $5m:

* Please note all figures are waiting settlement.

51 Blackgate Road, Amamoor

This 4.9ha property with a five-bedroom house hauled in the highest disclosed price in March at $1.17m.

The two-storey Hamptons-style manor, called Seven Peaks, had been on the market for three months.

330 Tandur Road, Tandur

This 16ha rural property southeast of Gympie sat on the market for almost six months before finally selling for $1.135m.

A large brick home, built in 1946, and a self-contained separate accommodation and shed on the property combine to provide five bedrooms, two bathrooms, and five garage or parking spaces.

291 Steele Road, Greens Creek

291 Steele Road, Greens Creek. Photo: CoreLogic

One of the swiftest sales on the market - this three-bedroom home set on 16ha sold for $950,000 after only four days on the open market.

It is only the second time the property has sold, having once been owned by the same family for more than a century.

654 Noosa Road, Mothar Mountain

654 Noosa Road, Mothar Mountain. Photo: CoreLogic

This 40-year-old home southeast of the city sold after 86 days on the market for a cool $895,000.

Set on 14ha, it boasts four bedrooms and, thanks to a large shed, enough parking for six vehicles.

881 Sandy Creek Road, Veteran

881 Sandy Creek Road, Veteran. Photo: CoreLogic

A private home on 16ha with expansive views - this Veteran property was snapped up for $855,000 after 38 days on the market.

It was the second time in 18 months the property was sold, with the latest price tag $175,000 higher than what the property fetched in 2019.