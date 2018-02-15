Two Gympie medical clinics about to merge

Dr Randal Davis is one of the partners leading the charge to Gympie's new amalgamated medical clinic.

ON MARCH 1, two Gympie medical clinics are closing.

But don't panic, Central Medical and the current Southside Medical Centres are simply all moving in together into a brand new facility in the Southside Town Centre shopping precinct.

The new, amalgamated clinic, to be called Southside Medical Centre, will open on Monday March 5, so they'll only effectively be closed for one working day.

"We've very excited to be moving,” Dr Randal Davis, spokesman for the four partners behind the move told The Gympie Times.

"It'll be more roomy and it will be nice to be all under the one roof,” Dr Davis said.

The move is also a chance for the clinic to update its services and there are a number of changes ahead.

"We'll have new facilities, expanded staff numbers and a wide range of Allied health services available,” he said.

Some of the changes will include an online booking service, plus more same day appointment spots available with seven GPs utilising the 13 consulting rooms and five treatment rooms.

"The new clinic will have over 500sqm,” he said.

Some of the new services offered at the new clinic will include physiotherapy, dietry assessments, psychology, podiatry, audiology, sleep studies and a skin cancer treatment centre, Just Skin, featuring a radiation oncologist who can treat patients who are not able to undergo surgery to remove melanomas.

The treatment rooms will be able to accommodate small procedures such as vasectomies and advanced skin cancer techniques.

"We'll also be doing travel health checks and standard vaccinations, and also yellow fever vaccinations,” Dr Davis said.

The clinic also plans to have some staff focussed on individual needs for women's, children's and indigenous health as well as general check-ups.

"We'll also have a dedicated beauty room for cosmetic procedures such as dermabrasion, fillers and cosmetic injections,” Dr Davis said.