Two Gympie graduates get OP1 scores, region performs well

Gympie's latest batch of high school graduates woke up to receive their 2018 OP scores this morning, and early reports have indicated impressive results across the board.

Two James Nash High School students achieved the coveted OP1 score received by only 733 of around 25,000 eligible students across the state.

Another two of James Nash's 65 OP students received an OP2, and four got an OP3, combining to give eight students a top three result.

James Nash Principal Jackson Dodd said he was "chuffed” to see the hard-working students rewarded.

He said the school's results across the board were consistent with high standards achieved in past years.

Of 41 OP eligible St Patrick's College students, 15 finished with a score between 1 and 5, good for a 37 per cent mark.

71 per cent, or 29 students, achieved a result in the Top 10, prompting Deputy Principal Tim Malone to commend this year's cohort.

"We're really happy with the results and we're very proud of our students,” Mr Malone said.

"It's fantastic for us to see so many successful results.”

Mr Malone said a further 14 of 21 OP ineligible St Pats students had gone a long way to cement their post-graduate pathways by securing certificates and traineeships in their final year of schooling.

Cooloola Christian College Principal Trevor Norman confirmed two students had achieved a top five score out of 13 who received their OPs, and Victory College added another with that result out of their 20-student OP pool.

Victory College Head of Secondary Chris Andrews said the school was "very happy” with its results and said they were "in line with the college's expectations based on results from internal assessments”.

Stay tuned to The Gympie Times early next week for more OP coverage.

